A Washington Metro mechanic is dead and three other people injured after a gunman opened fire at Southeast D.C.’s Potomac Avenue station early Wednesday.
What D.C. police executive assistant chief Ashan Benedict termed a “series of individual events” began when the suspect brandished a gun while engaging with passengers on a Metrobus. Detectives believe the gunman followed one of the riders off the bus and shot them in the leg before entering the station.
“He’s walking around, brandishing a firearm, and just randomly engaging people in conversation, he’s clearly agitated about something,” Benedict said, addressing media on Wednesday morning.
After shooting a second person in the leg at a fare machine, the gunman reached the platform and confronted a woman. Witnessing this, Benedict said, two Metro employees attempted to intervene — one of whom was shot and killed.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Metro named the slain worker as 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, employed as a mechanic in the system’s power department.
“On behalf of the Metro board, words cannot express how saddened we are to learn about the death of Mr. Cunningham,” Metro Board of Directors Chair Paul Smedberg said. ”We understand that the employee acted with extreme bravery to help a customer who was being threatened by the shooter.”
The suspected shooter then attempted to enter a train and was tackled by passengers before being taken into custody. In all, two people were being treated for leg wounds after Wednesday’s events, with a third victim suffering an injured finger.
Joining Benedict and Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news briefing, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke called it a “brutal day” for the mass transit provider, and said he’d spoken to Cunningham’s colleagues on site.
“To think that someone came in today, doing their job, then tried to intervene and protect another person that lives here and lost their life is really sad,” Clarke said. “I just hope that we can all reflect on that, and give thanks to the people that work so hard for us in public service every day.”
Police were still trying to determine a motive for the chain of events.
“We don’t know a lot about this shooter at this moment, other than we had a person with a gun who’s created yet another tragedy in our city,” Bowser told media. “We will work hand-in-hand with Metro to complete this investigation.”
Potomac Avenue station reopened to commuters around 4 p.m. following a police investigation.
WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.
(1) comment
This Metro worker that died was a hero, as were the others that tackled this evil person.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.