Police are looking for a man and woman with a baby who stole laundry detergent and diapers at gunpoint from a Manassas-area Giant store last week.
On Friday at 12:13 p.m., an employee at the supermarket at 10864 Sudley Manor Drive saw a man and woman with a baby wrapped in a blanket put the detergent and diapers into a cart and walk out without paying for them. When the employee confronted the couple outside, the man brandished a firearm, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The employee returned to the store and notified another employee before both left the store and confronted the suspects a second time. The man again brandished the firearm before both suspects fled in a black Honda Accord coupe with Virginia license plates TVZ8420, Carr said.
No shots were fired and no injuries reported.
The man was described as Black, between 20 and 30 years old, with black medium length styled hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black headband, a shiny black windbreaker-style coat, dark blue jeans, and white/black shoes.
The woman was Black, about 20 to 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black head cover, earrings, a brown winter coat, blue jeans and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
This should be a wake up call to some people. Having to resort to armed robbery for basic necessities, is an indication of the desperation some of us face. They didn’t take anything they didn’t need. Some people might call that crazy… Since they already resorted to armed robbery. But I have a hunch, that these people are just absolutely desperate, and don’t know how else to handle a situation where they are going without basic necessities. This is super sad. I would’ve probably give him the money if I had witnessed this.
There are probably a lot of people who would have helped if asked. You don't just go steal stuff and then brandish a gun. Lots of churches would have helped too. there is help out there for people who need it. If the guy sold his gun he could have bought a lot of diapers.
I would have went for the eggs.
Top notch reporting as usual. Thanks for all the detail you left out including a description of the perp. Another example that real journalism died years ago.
It's literally copied/pasted from the PWC Facebook page.
this isn't the NYT
I thought the Giant on Sudley Rd had closed. Perhaps they mean Sudley Manor Dr. Regardless, this is crazy. If you are crazy enough to use a gun in stealing detergent, why wouldn't you steal a few more items or cash too?
That shopping center is quickly becoming an s-show. I can't go there anymore without being asked for cash. I have seen people leaving the Ross without paying several times too
I'll come clean: I came here to make a somewhat politically-motivated pithy remark, but these comments are way better than political banter!!
Well said.
Appears they made a CLEAN getaway 👀
No, the suspect is all washed up.
Must be a new ingredient used in the manufacture of meth!
Perhaps the robber is also engaged in money laundering.
I agree. Manassas is zombie land
