A 55-year-old Haymarket massage therapist who was charged last week with sexually assaulting a patient at a Fairfax County clinic was found dead in jail this week.
Police were called to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday after Kyung Pil Chang was found unresponsive in his single cell, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Fire and rescue crews pronounced Chang dead at 4:49 p.m. The state medical examiner's office performed an autopsy Wednesday but police have not released a cause of death. Police say preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play.
Chang was charged on March 25 with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse, police said.
On Jan. 25, the victim reported that earlier that day she went to a medical practice at the clinic at 4216 Evergreen Lane and during a massage, an unlicensed masseuse unlawfully fondled her, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The victim was able to stop the assault, left the business and reported the incident.
Detectives identified the masseuse as Chang and obtained warrants for the crimes, police said. Chang turned himself in Friday at the jail where he had been held without bond.
Police say Chang was contracted for several other businesses in Fairfax County.
By policy, Fairfax County police investigate all Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in-custody deaths.