The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Herndon man in connection with three armed robberies in Sterling over 36 hours.
The first robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven store in the 700 block of W. Church Road at approximately 1:46 a.m. Sunday. The robber entered the store, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The second robbery occurred at the Sunoco gas station in the same area later that morning, at approximately 8:18 a.m. A man entered the store, brandished scissors, and demanded money from the clerk.
The third robbery occurred Monday morning at 12:36 a.m. at the Exxon gas station in the 45600 block of Falke Plaza, Sterling. A man approached the clerk with his hand in his pocket, making it appear like he had a weapon, and demanded money. In all three robberies, he was seen leaving the store in a grey Toyota Camry.
Deputies arrested Brayams Andino-Linares, 26, of Herndon Monday morning at a home in the 700 block of West Church Road, Sterling, and charged him with three counts of robbery.
Andino-Linares is held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
Just another day in Biden-democrat America. The more illegals committing crime and on the taxpayer-funded handout slop trough, the more democrat voters.
Likely one of Biden's (and the democrats) illegals doing good deeds in the community again.
Youngkin should follow in the steps of DeSantis and e-verify employees. Then watch the chaos.
Imagine how clean everyone's toilets, office space, yards, etc...will be with all the illegals crossing the border doing jobs Americans don't want to do. Maybe the grocery store shelves will be full of fresh produce...nah
This clown continues to be beyond racist. You have such low expectations of black and brown people. It's called the soft bigotry of low expectations. Surprised they continue to allow your overwhelmingly racist and ignorant comments.
You are so fragile if your offended by this. Grow a pair and learn to take jokes.
