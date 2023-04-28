Fairfax County police say a man killed his wife and her brother and then shot himself Thursday afternoon in the basement of their West Springfield home.
A nanny and toddler were home upstairs at the time, but were uninjured.
Police identified the three as 38-year-old Meskerem Belachew Solomon; her brother, 31-year-old Amanuel Belachew Solomon and her husband, 47-year-old Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus.
Police were called to the family's home in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive about 3:45 p.m. after a housekeeper found the bodies in the basement.
Three children and the nanny, who all live in the home, were accounted for and safe. The toddler was the only child home at the time.
Detectives believe Tiku shot his wife and his brother-in-law before shooting himself. A firearm was recovered in the basement, police said.
At some point Thursday afternoon, the nanny heard gunshots in the basement from the upper level of the home. There was a delay between when the gunshots were heard and when the housekeeper went to the basement and discovered the bodies. Detectives were trying to determine why, Fairfax police Deputy Chief Eli Cory said.
The children were in the care of the nanny and family friends.
(1) comment
Tragic.
[sad]
