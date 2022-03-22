Detectives are investigating after a man walking to a retention pond in the Manassas area found partial human remains Sunday afternoon.
The man called police just after 1 p.m. after finding bones on the ground in the 7400 block of Wellington Road.
The remains were taken to the state medical examiner’s office where they were determined to be human.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police set up a command post Monday on adjacent Lexington Valley Drive to search for more evidence as detectives continued investigating the death.
