Fire investigators say heating appliances likely played a role in a Sunday morning barn fire in Gainesville that killed an estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs.
The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office said the documented use of heaters and findings at the scene point to an accidental fire, but damage was too extensive to determine an exact cause.
Fire crews were called to the 15000 block of Lee Highway at 3:39 a.m. and arrived to find a barn engulfed in flames, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
"It was quickly determined there were animals inside but could not be saved due to the volume of fire," he said.
No injuries to people were reported.
Lee Highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during firefighting operations and the structure was totally destroyed.
Smolsky said the barn was privately owned and rented by a tenant. It was not part of a commercial operation.
(2) comments
I wonder if this is related to the large number of food production sabotage we have been seeing this year.
Sounds like a grand time to invest in private security!
