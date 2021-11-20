A husband and wife were found dead of gunshot wounds early Saturday at a home in Lake Ridge.
Police were called to the 11500 block of Bertram Street off Springwoods Drive at 3:33 a.m. to investigate a death, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release.
Officers arrived to find a man and woman inside, both with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Mariam Yusefi, 34, and Moneer Nasafi, 36. Dickinson said the two were married.
"At this time, the incident appears to involve the two parties and was isolated to the residence," Dickinson said. "There is no threat to the community."
A firearm was recovered at the scene. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.