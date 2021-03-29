Interstate 95 northbound in Spotsylvania County was closed for more than seven hours Monday after a truck hauling 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire and burned for hours.
The incident happened about 4:35 p.m. near the 125 mile marker. A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it experienced a mechanical issue which caused it to catch on fire, state police said.
The driver, a 35-year-old Virginia Beach man, was not injured during the incident.
Traffic was detoured onto U.S. 1 around the scene at the Thornburg exit.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the truck couldn't be moved until the fire is out. All lanes of I-95 reopened around midnight.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
