All lanes of Interstate 95 north have reopened after being shut down several hours today due to "multiple crashes."
One wreck near Courthouse Road involved a tractor-trailer off the highway at milepost 140.6 and a second is at milepost 141.2, VDOT reports. Serious injuries were reported.
All northbound lanes were closed at exit 140 (Courthouse Road) with traffic detoured from I-95 at exit 140 onto eastbound Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard, which connects with U.S. 1.
Traffic signal timings along the detour route were adjusted to accommodate heavier traffic volumes, VDOT says. Motorists reported heavy traffic on a secondary roads around the interstate.
