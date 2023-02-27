Interstate 95 northbound has reopened after an earlier tractor-trailer crash north of exit 118 in Spotsylvania County this morning for a tractor-trailer crash.
The wreck happened about 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 125 in Thornburg, near the Route 17 overpass, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Virginia State Police say there were no reported injuries.
A detour was in place directing traffic off the interstate at exit 118 (Thornburg) to U.S. 1 northbound.
Northbound through travelers with destinations beyond the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., regions may consider taking I-95 northbound exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.
