The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking motorists to avoid travel on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area, with southbound traffic stopped and northbound traffic significantly delayed.
Crews are working to clear major incidents in Stafford County involving disabled or crashed tractor-trailers.
I-95 southbound remains closed near exit 136 at Centerport Parkway in Stafford County due to a crash involving six tractor-trailers. Meanwhile, I-95 northbound is partially blocked near exit 140 at Courthouse Road in Stafford due to multiple disabled tractor-trailers.
VDOT has more than 50 trucks deployed along I-95 in the Fredericksburg area, and VDOT and towing crews continue to work reach the scene of these incidents to remove the trucks, plow travel lanes, and treat the road.
"We know many motorists have been stopped on I-95 for hours, and we bringing resources to the scene as quickly as possible to reopen the interstate. We will reach everyone and reopen these lanes, and we will not stop until traffic is flowing again," said Marcie Parker, P.E., VDOT Fredericksburg District engineer.
VDOT says it does not have a reopening time for the interstate, but has crews working to reach stranded motorists and clear the incidents. Additional staff, equipment and resources are being shifted to the Fredericksburg area to help.
VDOT and state police are urging people to stay home and off the roads if at all possible.
Unfortunately, we are part of the stuck crowd. It’s been about 6 hours. Do you all have any updates for us? We don’t see any crews working on this but it could be our position in the masses.
