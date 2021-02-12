The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Saturday into Sunday for Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and a winter weather advisory for the rest of the D.C. area.
The weather service says "travel could be nearly impossible" in areas of Northern Virginia on Saturday due to a wintry mix of precipitation.
The ice storm warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday with "significant icing" from freezing likely. The weather service says the ice may cause power outages and tree damage and "travel could be nearly impossible."
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Alexandria, southern Fauquier and Culpeper. Freezing rain is expected, mixed with sleet at times, the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
