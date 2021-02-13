The National Weather Service has extended an ice warning into Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.
If you don't have to go out, don't. The Virginia Department of Transportation says despite their ongoing efforts, roads are icy and continue to get worse.
VDOT even threw a little good-natured shade at our neighbors to the north on Twitter saying, "You may think you have mad winter driving skillz, but do you trust that other drivers do too? Pls just #stayhome — they could have MD plates after all."
You may think you have mad winter driving skillz, but do you trust that other drivers do too? 🤔— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) February 13, 2021
Pls just #stayhome— they could have MD plates after all. 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXkKiuGJQp
The National Weather Service saying travel is very dangerous.
"Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages," the weather service said. "When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury."
The icy rain is expected to continue through this evening as temperatures remain below freezing, the weather service said.
