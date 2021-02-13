Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain this evening. Significant icing likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain this evening. Significant icing likely. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%.