Fire investigators have determined that improperly discarded smoking materials sparked a Sunday morning blaze that damaged four townhouses and displaced 10 people in Montclair.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Jonathan Court at 1:44 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire showing and spreading to other homes.
Crews requested a second alarm to assist. The fire was quickly attacked and extinguished, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
No injuries were reported. A total of four townhomes were damaged, with four children and six adults displaced.
The Red Cross was on the scene to assist.
