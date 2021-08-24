A mobile lift struck high-tension power lines in the River Oaks area this afternoon, trapping two in the lift and knocking out power to more than 40,000 across eastern Prince William County.
Fire crews are coordinating with Dominion Energy to make rescues once power is secured, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive in the Shorehaven Apartments complex. Witnesses at the scene said the two people on the lift, a man and a woman, were doing shutter cleaning and repair at the complex when the lift struck the high transmission lines, which are about 40 to 60 feet high.
The man appeared to suffer serious injuries and the woman appeared to be unhurt, witnesses said.
More than 40,000 customers in Lake Ridge, Woodbridge, Dumfries and Triangle were without power soon after the accident. By 4:30 p.m., Dominion Energy had restored power to all but 6,300 customers.
Prince William County police are directing traffic at intersections across the area and will be deploying generators to key intersections, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin said in an email to constituents.
"It will likely be some time until damage can be assessed and power restored after the area is de-energized and a rescue is affected," Franklin said.
Prince William County school officials said the outages are impacting several schools on the eastern end and will impact traffic, including afternoon bus routes. School phones may also be down.
Dominion Energy reported more than 46,000 without power in Prince William and Fairfax earlier this afternoon, but power has been restored to most customers in Fairfax after a circuit problem in Burke.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
