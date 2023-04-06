A woman abducted from New York was killed and her suspected kidnapper injured in an exchange of gunfire with police following a chase Wednesday night along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico.
As of 9:45 a.m., the right lanes remained closed on I-95 near Triangle for the investigation, with traffic getting by in the center and left lanes. Express Lanes reversal was set to begin at 10 a.m. to help alleviate traffic.
The incident began at 9:40 a.m., when a state trooper alerted to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle had an improper registration - the wrong license plates were displayed on it - and was wanted out of New York for an alleged abduction of an adult female earlier in the day, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
When the trooper activated his lights and sirens, the Jeep pulled to the shoulder of I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County. The trooper made contact with the driver and returned to his patrol car where he identified the driver as the wanted abduction suspect, Geller said.
As the trooper was walking back to the Jeep to further investigate, the Jeep pulled away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.
The fleeing vehicle initially crashed near the 152 mile marker, when it struck the guardrail, but kept going south on I-95. State police vehicles positioned around the Jeep to contain it and bring it to a stop.
Near Exit 148 in Prince William County, the Jeep ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. As troopers approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them, Geller said. State police returned fire.
The driver, a 34-year-old male from North Chesterfield, and the passenger, Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, N.Y., were both injured. The driver was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. David died at the scene, Geller said.
Her remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
No state police were injured in the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Geller said.
A Fairfax County Police Officer was also involved in the shooting.
The southbound lanes and 95 Express Lanes were closed through the night as the investigation continued, with traffic diverted to Joplin Road.
(1) comment
Wow...
Poor woman., Wrong place, wrong time, wrong man! If she was struck and pronounced dead, there must have been a pretty hefty exchange of gun fire. That's terrible, the man now is arrested l, going to be charged, and have to live with this for the rest of his life.
That's what is shocking, once your pulled over, your pulled over. No point in fleeing off, people get killed that way. Like a few weeks ago with the park police, for not pursuing when a driver flees and ends up killing innocent people instead. This time they pursue, than this woman the passenger is shot and killed because of a misfit man driving her.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.