An 8-year-old girl critically injured when she was hit by a car earlier this month in Lake Ridge has died, family friends announced in a GoFundMe established for her family.
The incident happened April 10 about 6:07 p.m. on Nutmeg Court off Cotton Mill Drive. A 69-year-old Woodbridge woman driving a 2013 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound "at a relatively low speed" when the car struck the girl, who was sitting in the roadway, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors, Carr said. After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the driver will not be criminally charged, she said.
The victim was originally taken to a nearby hospital, then flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
Though there were some signs of improvement early on, the girl, identified in the GoFundMe only as Jordynn, had suffered a fatal brain injury.
On Friday, Jordynn was taken on her organ donor honor walk at Inova Fairfax Hospital, with hospital workers lining hallways to honor the little girl and support her family. She died Saturday morning at 5:50 a.m., her aunt told InsideNoVa.com.
"Jordynn, sweet girl, we love you so incredibly much, and you will live on in all of us forever," GoFundMe organizer Crystal Miller wrote.
Truly sad and heartbreaking end.
I don't know the circumstances or details of what exactly happened. Regardless people in this area need to pay better attention and slow down. The drivers here are terrible and everyone knows it.
Keep speeding anf running lights, you idiots, instead of driving like a civil person should and looking out for people and pets.
This was an accident, inside a neighborhood with no stoplights and/or speeding.
Lunatic.
On a lighter note, very sorry for the family, friends, and the person who struck her on accident.
