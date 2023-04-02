The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Leesburg man in a shooting at the Dulles Town Center mall food court just before noon Sunday.
Alan W. Colie, 31, faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within a building, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The shooting resulted from an interaction between the victim and Colie in the food court. The sheriff's office said it appears Colie and the victim did not know each other.
The sheriff's office received the first call reporting the shooting at approximately 11:57 a.m., and deputies quickly responded, arriving on the scene within three minutes of the call, the release said.
Deputies immediately entered the mall and took the suspect in custody at approximately 12:02 p.m. One adult male victim was found outside the mall with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was treated for injuries by deputies and medic, then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies also checked the entire mall to ensure no other suspects or victims were present. Dulles Town Center management closed the mall for the remainder of the day.
The sheriff's office has not released a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021.
(2) comments
Ha as soon as I posted they did know one another, now it's reported they didn't. Either way, why evacuate the entire mall? Overkill and a traffic nightmare for no reason.
You don't have to clear the mall if an isolated incident such as this occurs. This was a shooting incident that took place at the dukle town center. It wasn't a mass shooting of inhabitants at the town center.
Even if it happened inside, secure that area. This involvee two people that knew one another! You don't evacuate the entire mall for this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.