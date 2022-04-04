A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a shooting death in Leesburg early Monday morning.
Town police were called to an apartment on Fort Evans Road NE about 2:30 a.m., where they found 21-year-old Javaun Wright, 21, of Waldorf, Md. with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was declared dead at the scene. The suspect, Nelson Coronado Jr., 21, of Leesburg, remained at the apartment, Leesburg police said in a news release and was taken into custody without incident.
Coronado has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release said. He is held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.
Through the investigation it has been determined that Coronado was the sole suspect, and that the victim and suspect were known to each other. The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or at mpereira@leesburgva.gov.
what a orize winner
Just a Thug doing the Thuggee Thing! Nothing new to see here. I hope he likes Salads!
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues. This is what you voted for putting Dumbkin in charge, elections have consequences.
