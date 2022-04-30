Leesburg police have arrested 21-year-old Schuyler Lake after his father was found dead Saturday morning in their home.
Lake was found at Russell Branch Parkway SE and Battlefield Parkway SE on Saturday afternoon. In a news release, the police department said there are no other persons of interest I the case "and there is no further danger to the community."
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a "suspicious event" in the 400 block of South King Street and found Dean Lake, 57, dead in the home, the release said. He had apparent trauma to his upper body.
Police said at the time they were looking for Schuyler Lake "due to mental and/or physical health concerns."
Dean Lake was director of brewing operations at Black Hoof Brewing Company in Leesburg, according to his LinkedIn profile, and a founder and owner of Dog Money Restaurant and Brewery in Leesburg from 2015 to 2020, when the pub closed.
