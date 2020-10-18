Leesburg police have released a sketch of the suspect in an Oct. 10 burglary and sexual assault early on Evans Ridge Terrance NE.
The victim called 911 at 12:13 a.m, reporting she woke up to a man standing in her bedroom. The man exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victim, who repeatedly told him to leave, police said in a news release.
The man was last seen fleeing on foot. Police said they determined the victim had forgotten to lock the door to her residence before going to sleep for the night.
The intruder was white or Hispanic with a slender build in his late teens to early 20s. He was medium height, clean shaven, with medium length curly dark hair, and possibly wearing a red T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
