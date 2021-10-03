Six lions and two tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo continue to be treated for COVID-19, with all improving and eating, zoo officials said in an Oct. 1 update.
All the big cats are currently being treated for presumptive secondary bacterial pneumonia. Individual cats are being treated for discomfort and/or nausea as needed, the zoo said.
Three lions, older female Shera and adult males Shaka and Jumbe, were anesthetized Saturday, Sept. 18 for fluid therapy as well as administration of long-acting antibiotics and other supportive medications. Blood was collected from all three lions for diagnostic and prognostic purposes.
Fecal samples are tested weekly to determine when the cats cease shedding the virus, which may take more than 30 days from the time keepers first noticed the cats’ symptoms.
As of Sept. 30, follow-up fecal samples from two tigers and one lion have tested negative for the virus, the zoo said in a news release.
The big cats, six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers, all suffered decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy, prompting tests in mid-September that led to the COVID-19 diagnoses.
"Given the substantial distance between the animals and visitors, the public is not at risk. No other animals at the Zoo are showing any signs of infection," the zoo said.
The zoo’s existing COVID-19 protocols restrict behind-the-scenes access in all animal areas and require use of personal protective equipment, hygiene, cleaning, employee self-screening and health management. The zoo’s COVID safety and response protocols are in place and being strictly followed.
The zoo has conducted a thorough investigation of all staff that were in close proximity to the lions and tigers. There is no evidence to pinpoint the source of the infection, the release said.
While it is possible the infection was transmitted by an asymptomatic carrier, it has been standard practice for all animal care staff and essential staff to mask indoors in all public and non-public areas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a SARS-COV-2 vaccine made specifically for zoo animals by Zoetis. The first round of vaccine disbursement will be administered to select animals identified as a susceptible species at both the Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Virginia when it becomes available in the coming months.
(1) comment
Only if they give them Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine like your hero the Mango Mussolini recommends.
