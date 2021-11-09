Police have lifted a lockdown after an unfounded report of a shooting this morning at Woodbridge High School in Lake Ridge.
Officers conducted a methodical search of the building on Old Bridge Road after the report and found no evidence of a shooting and no one injured. The school remained in lockdown until about 1 p.m. as police cleared the building.
Lake Ridge Middle School and Old Bridge Elementary School were in "secure the building" mode as a precaution.
Police are asking families to refrain from calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number to ask questions about the incident in order to keep the lines clear.
Parents can pick up students at the Woodbridge High School front office, but the school day will continue as normal until dismissal.
Officers will remain on the scene through dismissal and the investigation into the initial call made to police continues.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
