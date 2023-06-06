Due to the large amount of smoke produced by a landfill fire in Lorton overnight, Fairfax County hazardous material teams conducted atmospheric monitoring this afternoon and found all reading within normal levels.
Crews were called to the landfill in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway about 11 p.m. Monday and arrived to find a "large volume of fire," Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
Fire crews remained on the scene early Tuesday with the fire declared under control as of 5:45 a.m.
UPDATE 9900 Richmond Hwy: The fire is under control. The landfill is mainly logs & brush. Due to the amount of smoke generated, HazMat units conducted atmospheric monitoring. All readings are within normal levels. Crews to remain on scene to assist w/ extinguishment efforts. pic.twitter.com/0nDFtDB0nM— Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) June 6, 2023
The fire was still smoldering Tuesday afternoon and smoke was still visible through the area, especially along U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. The landfill contains mostly logs and brush, fire officials said.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(8) comments
Interesting cover story. I wonder what evidence the feds were burning.
Does anyone know where Director Wray has been in the last 24 hours? I think you're on to something
Lorton is prime real estate. We should not have any landfills in NoVA. They are better situated on Southwest Virginia where the land is cheap and unproductive. Landfills are a good use of abandoned/unused farmland.
Fuel costs are too high to truck garbage long distance unless absolutely necessary. Better to burn it and produce power, if you can cleanly.
[thumbup]
Errrrrrrrrrr,
It's sustainable to have landfills in densely populated areas. And it's also sustainable to have landfills in rural areas like you say, but that represent a larger region. Finally, it's better to have landfills than to pollute the streams, lakes, and rivers.
It sounds like you're about "transformation" of the suburbs. Plus, I stumbled across a small landfill, more so a fire pit, and noticed it was all charred MAGA merchandise. You wouldn't happen to know anything about that, would you?
[batman]
[thumbup]
Everything is prime real estate when you look back retrospectively. At some point you have to build a city. The need for the landfill to exist is just as much about trash as it is about construction needs.
