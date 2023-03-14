mary kate connor blind audition.jpg

A Loudoun County teenager appeared Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice," wowing judges in her blind audition with the song "Stars" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

In a preview the show posted on YouTube, two of the four judges -- Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton -- are shown hitting the buzzer and turning their chairs around as Connor sings.

Mary Kate Connor performs Grace Potter & The Nocturnals' "Stars" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Contestants on the show are mentored by their coaches to win "The Voice" and a Universal recording contract.

Connor, a 17-year-old student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, picked Shelton for her coach.

