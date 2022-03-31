The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning in Lovettsville.
Shortly before 10:20 a.m., a man walked into the Truist bank at 7 E. Broad Way and handed a note to the teller demanding money.
The robber was white, about 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored pants, a white hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over it, a blue mask, and sunglasses. He was last seen on East Broad Way running towards the Lovettsville Community Center.
(1) comment
Yet more culture of violence in Republican-led states. This is what you voted for putting Dumbkin in office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.