Lovettsville bank robbery

Surveillance images from a bank robbery Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Lovettsville.

 Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning in Lovettsville.

Shortly before 10:20 a.m., a man walked into the Truist bank  at 7 E. Broad Way and handed a note to the teller demanding money.

The robber was white, about 6 feet tall and wearing dark-colored pants, a white hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket over it, a blue mask, and sunglasses. He was last seen on East Broad Way running towards the Lovettsville Community Center.

(1) comment

Tim True

Yet more culture of violence in Republican-led states. This is what you voted for putting Dumbkin in office.

