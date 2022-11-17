A 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were shot and killed in a domestic-related shooting in the Dumfries area late Wednesday. A 24-year-old man, who had a previous relationship with the female victim, is in custody.
Police say the shooting happened in the 17400 block of Isle Royale Terrace just after 11:15 p.m. The victims were shot in a basement after the suspect forced his way in. A family dog, a male pit bull mix, was also shot.
The female victim, Alyssa Trynese Gainey of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. Officers provided life-saving measures to the male victim, Javon Alberto Williams of Dumfries, but he later died at a nearby hospital. The family dog had to be humanely euthanized.
After the shooting, police issued a lookout for the suspect and vehicle as state police “saturated area roadways outside of the county” in an attempt to find the car, Perok said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department reported the suspect vehicle had entered a short-term parking lot on the property of Dulles International Airport.
“Law enforcement at the airport coordinated with Virginia State Police, along with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, and located the vehicle in the lot where the suspect was detained without incident,” Perok said.
Police have not identified the suspect while charges are pending.
Prince William County’s homicide rate so far this year is 18, with a total of 13 incidents.
Bam! Bam! Pow! Blam! Blam! Pow!
I don't know what everybody's whining about...the county voted for weak on crime. I've learned to armor up while taking my family through the county, lock the doors and not to stop.
Pray for my county.
Dumfries, what a community! What's wrong with you people?
Who exactly is You People? Bigoted much or just an AH? Last I checked domestic violence is skyrocketing around the country regardless of race. RIP to those that passed away.
