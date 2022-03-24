A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested Thursday outside Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge armed with a rifle and shotgun, police said.
The incident began with a domestic dispute at a home nearby, with the suspect leaving the house and firing at least one shotgun round in the air on school grounds at 15101 Blackburn Road, Prince William County Police 1st. Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
School staff members were outside the building when they heard the gunshot at 11:11 a.m. and saw an armed man on school property. The staff immediately went back into the school and notified the school resource officer.
The SRO requested additional officers to the school as a check of the grounds was conducted. Rippon Middle and nearby Featherstone Elementary School were put on "secure the building" mode as the incident unfolded.
During the search, the SRO encountered a man wearing a ski-style mask along a cut through on the property near the side of the building, Perok said. The man was armed with both a rifle and shotgun.
The SRO immediately challenged the man, who complied with the officer’s commands and was taken into custody, Perok said.
Durante Arye Meza of the 15000 block of Georgia Road was charged with discharging a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm on school grounds, Perok said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Perok said there does not appear to be any connection between the suspect and the school. Officers also made contact with the other people involved in the domestic dispute on Georgia Road and determined the incident was verbal in nature and no injuries were reported.
Yup, more culture of violence in Republican-led states.
