A man who barricaded himself in a Falls Church apartment Tuesday after brandishing a rifle and making threats was taken into custody around midnight, Fairfax County police said.
Residents of an apartment complex in Falls Church sheltered in place for hours as police tried to talk the gunman out of his home.
The situation started about 5 p.m. when police were called to the 3300 block of Rio Drive for a man seen on an apartment balcony armed with a rifle and shouting threats.
Fairfax County police say the man is believed to be alone in the apartment.
Residents of apartments at 6147 Leesburg Pike and 3245 Rio Drive were asked to shelter in place as police worked "toward a peaceful resolution," the department said on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.