Police have arrested a Fredericksburg man wanted for felony animal cruelty after police say he injured a cat and twice threw it out of a window earlier this month.
Tyler Alexander Sadoff, 20, faces charges including felony animal cruelty, felony destruction of property, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, domestic assault and battery and assault and battery, police said. He was found in Woodbridge and arrested Tuesday, police said.
On Feb. 10 at 5:08 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive for an assault. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, reported she and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the day before the victim left the apartment. A short time later, she returned to find her mixed Maine coon/tabby cat injured and lying on the floor, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
When the victim picked the cat up and attempted to provide aid, Sadoff allegedly grabbed the cat and threw it out of the window. The victim retrieved the cat and brought it back into the apartment where he again is accused of grabbing the cat and throwing it out of the window to the ground below, Carr said.
When the victim went outside to retrieve her pet the second time, Sadoff followed her and grabbed her neck from behind, according to police.
A bystander saw the assault and attempted to intervene. At that point, Sadoff grabbed the bystander and attempted to grab his neck, Carr said.
As police were being contacted, Sadoff fled the area on foot. The cat was found dead nearby. Its remains were taken to the state lab for further examination and to determine the cause of death, Carr said.
The victim and bystander were not injured.
(11) comments
Anyone who looks like this thug wouldn't come within a foot of my pets.
All of this from an acquaintance? Wow. We need to start picking our "friends" and "acquaintances" more carefully, folks.
Find and fry.
Clearly some Daddy issues going on there...
Culture of violence continues. Get this unkempt ruffian off of our streets. Take that nonsense back to the boonies. Give him 5 years and a mandatory first draft pick to Ukraine.
Great job pwcpd getting this thug off the streets. Now we have to get the rest of his gangster friends. We will not tolerate the Dahmer gang.
This is how serial killers get started. Seriously.
Put him in jail forever.
The guy is a slime ball no doubt. But murderers (of humans) rarely spend life in jail.
Na na na na na na CAT MAN!!!!!
Look at this loser.
