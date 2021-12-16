A tip led to the arrest of a 55-year-old Dale City man in the sexual assault of an unconscious man over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Glendale Road about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, were a witness reported they saw an unknown man appear to sexually assault the other individual, later identified as a 59-year-old man, while the two were in a wooded area behind a home, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The suspect then appeared to go through the victim’s pockets before leaving the area on foot.
Rescue responded and took the unconscious victim to the hospital, where it was learned he had suffered a head injury earlier in the day and was not coherent during the assault, Carr said.
On Wednesday, police received a tip about the suspect's identity and arrested him at his home on Glendale Road. Jose Martin Zelaya Rivera, 55, is charged with forcible sodomy, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
