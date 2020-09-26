The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says they have a man in the shooting death of his younger brother.
On Friday evening at 7:23 p.m. deputies were called to Porter Hill Lane for a shooting. The victim, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting, attempted to drive to the hospital, but stopped on Courthouse Road near Jennifer Lane, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Stafford Fire and Rescue took the victim to the hospital with several gunshot wounds to his torso.
Deputies and detectives determined the shooting occurred at a home on Porter Hill Lane and identified as the victim's brother, Wesley “Ray” Whiting, Jr, 39, of no fixed address, the release said. The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Warrants were obtained for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office said.
The victim died of his injuries this morning, and detectives will be seeking additional warrants.
Whiting was arrested Saturday, the sheriff's office said.
