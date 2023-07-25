Arlington County police have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a Saturday robbery and sexual assault in Crystal City.
The victim was walking in the Crystal City Shops about 8:25 p.m. when a man approached, produced a box cutter, demanded money and stole her cell phone, Arlington police said in a news release.
The suspect then took the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and struck her with the box cutter, resulting in a laceration. The victim was able to get away and seek help from people in the 1900 block of Richmond Highway.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of physical injuries considered non-life threatening, police said. A search for the suspect that night turned up nothing.
Detectives were able to identify a suspect, 23-year-old Khalil Gray of no fixed address, who was arrested Sunday in Maryland with assistance from Metro Transit police, police said release.
Gray is charged with forcible sodomy, abduction with intent to defile, malicious wounding and robbery, police said. He’s being held in the Prince George’s Department of Corrections pending extradition to Virginia.
(4) comments
The culture of violence continues...
In the shops and still daylight out. I hope they catch this creep.
I agree. Pretty brazen.
Looks like they caught him, young homeless guy. No pity for him here though.
