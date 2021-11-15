Besides a series of strange events the day before, investigators have found no connection between the suspect and victims in a deadly double stabbing Sunday near Leesburg.
Melvin H. Wasike, 22, of Fairfax, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and breaking and entering while armed in the attack in the the Barclay Woods community, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The victim has been identified as Michael Fadely, 46, of Leesburg. A second victim inside the home, identified by Fadely’s family as his fiancee, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, the release said.
The day before the murder, a Loudoun County deputy was called to the victim’s home in the 40800 block of Newton Place after a man, later identified as Wasike, had come to the victim’s house multiple times and claimed to be looking for someone at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy maintained his presence at the residence in case Wasike returned to the home. Wasike once again returned to the area in a vehicle and was subsequently stopped by the deputy, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
“He was identified and questioned by the deputy at that time. At the request of the homeowner, the deputy advised Wasike to leave the property and not return. He left the area. The deputy along with the homeowner checked the perimeter of the home and other security measures to ensure the residence was secure,” the release said.
At 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called back to the home for a stabbing and found Fadely dead and his fiancee stabbed.
“During the investigation into the homicide on Sunday, it was learned Wasike had also gone to other homes in that area on Saturday where he was looking for someone who lived in that area,” the sheriff’s office said.
After authorities served a search warrant at his family’s home in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon, Wasike called the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center to turn himself in, the release said.
The suspect disconnected the call and turned off his phone before providing further details as to his location. Deputies were able to locate Wasike in a vehicle on Foxden Lane in the Leesburg area and take him into custody without further incident. He is held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
Fadely’s father told NBC Washington that his son’s fiancee was the other stabbing victim and she is expected to survive. His son was part owner of a local technology company, Robert Fadely told the television station.
Loudoun County property records show Michael Fadely bought the home on three acres in 2015 under a revocable trust in his name for $550,000. Records show the home and property are now worth more than $1.4 million.
“At this point in the investigation, other than an interaction on Saturday between the suspect and the victim, there has been no further connection made between the suspect, the victims, or the residence,” the sheriff’s office said.
(4) comments
The culture of violence continues...
The murder victim was a technology business leader who provided jobs. The suspected killer is scum. According to NBC Washington, the second victim was Mr. Fadely's fiancee.
He likely did this because he saw a confederate monument just prior to his attack.
Which is exactly why they need to be taken down!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.