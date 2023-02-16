Police have charged the driver of a pickup truck struck by a train on Feb. 6 with reckless driving in the deadly collision.
Jose Odelino Gonzalez Valdez of Manassas Park was charged Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Gonzalez Valdez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The truck was hit by a passing cargo train, sending the truck into the air and landing upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks, Carr said.
Fire and rescue crews pronounced a passenger inside the truck dead at the scene. Gonzalez Valdez was extricated and flown to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
The passenger was identified as Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia.
Police say a portion of a roadway in Prince William County will be closed for several hours following a crash involving a train and a truck Monday night. https://t.co/F9BSzrfuI7— WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 7, 2023
I just wanted to come here and say, I was traveling 55 going towards Haymarket yesterday evening and came to the tracks by Thoroughfare Rd. We had to stop because the arms were down. One single train car went through. The arms lifted up, and the two people in front of me went, so i followed. as i looked to my right, I almost got smashed by another single train car, I think they are called a trolley or track maintenance cars. I pushed the gas real quick to get across the tracks and the arms started to immediately fall again. Someone needs to check this intersection and the sensors/arms before another person ends up in a serious accident. Prayers to the family
Based on your description, yes, this is some sort of maintence of way vehicle. Maintenance workers can control the signals manually; otherwise, the signals would constantly go on and off as they worked near crossings. It sunds like the maintenance worker got a little trigger happy and didn't wait until the crossing was cleared of vehicle traffic before bringing down the gate. That said, they rarely go fast and can easily stop. It's not like a freight train with nearly a mile of cars behind it.
