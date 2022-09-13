The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office has charged a man with six felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with car explosions and a fire in Sterling earlier this month.
Julian Darius Karapetkov was arrested Monday, officials said.
Just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 4, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Whittingham Circle. Fire and rescue units from Loudoun and Fairfax counties responded to find two vehicles on fire in the driveway and fire showing from the front of the residence, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and search for additional hazards. Two occupants had evacuated upon hearing loud explosions from the vehicle fire and were located safely outside. There were no injuries to first responders. Damages to the vehicles and home are estimated at $200,000.
While performing the fire origin and cause investigation, evidence was found indicating an accelerant had been used to intentionally set two vehicles and the house on fire.
After consultation with the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Karapetkov was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the commission of arson; burning or destroying a dwelling house; two counts of burning or destroying personal property and stalking. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
