A Fairfax County man has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that injured six people on the Inner Loop of the beltway.
At 3:04 a.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police received a call about a wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Braddock Road. Troopers were immediately dispatched, but within seconds the Nissan Leaf that was traveling the wrong way struck head-on a BMW SUV, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The damage from the vehicles created a substantial debris field across the northbound lanes of I-495.
The impact of that crash caused the Nissan to run off the road and into the guardrail. The driver, an adult Fairfax County man, was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He has been charged with DUI. Police have not yet released his name.
The driver of the BMW and a passenger exited the vehicle and were standing with it when the BMW was struck by a northbound Honda Civic. The BMW's driver and passenger were then struck and injured. Both were transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Two other northbound vehicles struck the debris from the first crash.
A total of six individuals were transported from the scene to Fairfax Inova Hospital. A total of five vehicles were involved between the two crashes - as the trooper has divided the series of crashes into two crashes.
The crashes remain under investigation. The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with crash investigation.
