Fire officials say a Sterling resident who suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday morning house fire died at the hospital yesterday.
The victim was identified as Jason Urchasko, 47, fire officials said.
A malfunctioning lithium-ion battery pack started the fire, which was reported just before 4 a.m. by a passerby who saw smoke.
Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County responded to the fire on Thrush Road in Sterling.
Upon their arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire conditions from the rear of the structure and requested additional resources, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
While the engine crew worked to extinguish the fire, rescue squad personnel forced entry into the home to search for trapped occupants. Firefighters were able to quickly locate and rescue one unconscious adult victim, as well as several unresponsive pets from the home, the release said.
Paramedics on the scene initiated advanced life support procedures and took the victim to Inova Lansdowne Hospital. Loudoun County Animal Services responded to assist with two dogs and one cat that did not survive.
"Mr. Urchasko’s family has been notified and is working with the appropriate agencies to have his organs donated," the release said. "The victim’s family is comforted knowing that Jason’s act of organ donation can give the gift of life to another family in need."
Fire officials said the home did not have working smoke detectors. Total damage was estimated at $351,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.