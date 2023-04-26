A man is jailed without bond after a domestic stabbing that left a man and family dog injured.
At 09:14 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the stabbing in the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in Centreville. The victim reported he suffered multiple stab wounds from a domestic-related incident. When officers arrived, they also found the family dog suffering from a puncture wound to its abdomen, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The victim, an adult man, was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. The dog was taken to a nearby animal hospital where it remains in stable condition.
Detectives determined that Brendan Hadermann, 22, of Centreville left the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup truck before police arrival, the release said. A lookout was provided to surrounding jurisdictions for the suspect’s vehicle.
Virginia State Police found Hadermann driving the vehicle on I95 and attempted a traffic stop. Hadermann fled and a pursuit ensued, the release said. State police were able to safely take the suspect into custody.
Hadermann was charged with malicious wounding, animal cruelty, and disregarding police commands to stop, the release said. He is being held without bond.
Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case or other similar cases.
(2) comments
This thug has been in quite a bit of trouble over the past 2 years. Hopefully this time they will keep him off the streets for a little while.
I wonder where the assailant could of came from 🤔? Sequoia Farms is a quiet single family home community about 2 miles from my house. Thank goodness there is a suspect in custody. My best guess is the guy was walking his dog and got mugged by a person from a not so far away community. Anyone reasonable person who lives in the area knows where I am talking about. He didn't have anything on him since he was walking his dog but maybe even tried to call 911 or yell for help so the assailant got mad or scared and stabbed him & the dog anyway. Vile criminal activity. Maybe I am binging on too many Law & Order episodes on WE TV but I think I am in the ballpark.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.