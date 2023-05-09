Police say a 61-year-old Manassas man has died after possibly being struck by a car last month in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas.
The unconscious man was found April 20 in a grassy area near the roadway at Orchard Bridge Drive and Centreville Road just after 9:10 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
"The investigation revealed the man was likely struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Centreville Road," Carr said.
Any driver possibly involved did not stay at the scene and there is no description of a striking car.
On Tuesday, police were notified that the man, identified as Raymond Philip Rinker, died from his injuries at an area hospital.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
(1) comment
So many hit and runs in PWC even just minor car vs car stuff. Illegals don't wanna stick around. They probably don't have insurance and probably freak out they will be deported..as they should be.
