After receiving information that a man was shot in a parking garage near the Fairfax County courthouse Tuesday, police now say it appears the man jumped from the garage.
The incident happened in the 10600 block of Page Avenue after 4:30 p.m. Officers found a man in the garage with injuries to the lower body, Fairfax County police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
In a Tweet, it's now believed his injuries were the result of jumping from the garage and not a shooting.
"At this time, no evidence to indicate criminal activity," police said.
NBC Washington reported that the courthouse complex was on lockdown as the incident unfolded.
