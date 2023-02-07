A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed and a Manassas Park man injured when a train struck a pickup truck Monday evening on U.S. 15 in Haymarket.
The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way just after 6:30 p.m. and "disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The truck was hit by a passing cargo train, sending the truck into the air and landing upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks, Carr said.
Fire and rescue crews pronounced a passenger inside the truck dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man, was extricated and flown to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Carr said.
The passenger was identified as Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia.
Police say a portion of a roadway in Prince William County will be closed for several hours following a crash involving a train and a truck Monday night. https://t.co/F9BSzrfuI7— WUSA9 (@wusa9) February 7, 2023
U.S. 15 was closed until about 8 p.m. Monday.
