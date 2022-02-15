A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an officer shot him Tuesday when he allegedly raised a rifle at police in Lorton, Fairfax County police said.
Officers responded shortly after 8 a.m. to calls for a suspicious red van parked in the 8300 block of Fitt Court and encountered an armed man police said had been living inside the van for “some time.”
Sgt. Jason Chandler, with the Fairfax County Police Department, said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m.
Police were going to tow the van, which authorities said had tags stolen out of North Carolina, when they realized there was a man was inside with a loaded carbine-style 9mm rifle.
Chief Kevin Davis @FairfaxCountyPD says man was living in van. Police were ready to tow van because of stolen plates, man opened left sliding door, armed w carbine rifle. Davis says bodyworn camera shows officers told him to drop gun several times. He raised weapon, was shot. pic.twitter.com/IzHb2WpMAm— Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) February 15, 2022
The man allegedly raised the rifle at officers after opening the van’s side door.
One officer opened fire.
Multiple neighbors told WTOP they heard three shots. Police could not provide an exact number.
One neighbor said a young man was on the ground screaming.
During a briefing, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said they learned the man was wanted on firearm and drug charges in Fairfax County after the shooting.
Davis said body camera footage showed that officers told the suspect to drop the gun several times.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition. Charges are expected soon. His name has not yet been released.
Davis said the man was “clearly” living out of the van.
“It seems like most if not all of his personal belongings were inside that van,” the chief said. “It seems like, very logically, he took great steps to ensure that there were curtain rods and dark curtains inside the van as well.”
He said he hopes the suspect has a “speedy recovery.”
“We certainly wish him well and his family is undoubtedly concerned about him and they undoubtedly have questions that we hope to answer in the near future as well,” Davis said.
Davis said body camera footage would be released within 30 days.
(3) comments
Sounds like another job well done by local law enforcement.
Funny that. Last time I heard, Fairfax County is a Democrat stronghold. You sound like the opposite of Brad. This Democrat-Republican blame for crime is tiring. I’m an Independent so hearing every story blamed on a party is repetitive and useless.
The culture of violence in Republican-led states continues.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.