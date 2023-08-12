State police say a driver fleeing the scene of several crashes he caused stole an ambulance in Arlington on Saturday and led state police on a wild chase that ended in D.C.
It all began at 3:40 p.m., with troopers responding to a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 near the 74 mile marker. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene.
The truck had been reported stolen out of Falls Church, and the driver was later identified as Darell T. Caldwell, 30, of Brandywine, Md., said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in that crash was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
At 3:41 p.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County. The crash was caused by Caldwell driving the same stolen truck, Geller said.
A total of five people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of this crash. Meanwhile, Caldwell fled the crash scene on foot, Geller said.
Minutes later, state police received a report of a crash on the George Washington Parkway involving another truck being driven by Caldwell that was driving the wrong way when it struck another vehicle, Geller said.
An Arlington County Fire Department ambulance responding to I-395 came upon the crash on the GW Parkway. The ambulance stopped and the medics got out to render aid to the drivers.
"While the medics were tending to the one driver, Caldwell ran up to the ambulance and drove off in it," Geller said in a news release.
The medics waved down a trooper who was responding to the crash scenes to alert him to the stolen ambulance.
A short time later, the trooper caught up to the ambulance but the driver refused to stop and a chase began.
"At one point, the ambulance stopped in the road. As the trooper was getting out of his patrol car, Caldwell put the ambulance in reverse and rammed the state police vehicle and fled the scene," Geller said.
The pursuit continued with Virginia State Police being assisted by Arlington County Police. During the pursuit, the stolen ambulance accessed the I-395 Express Lanes and then entered Washington, D.C., where it struck head-on a parked vehicle at 14th Street NW and D Street NW, Geller said.
State police and Arlington County Police took Caldwell into custody without further incident. Caldwell was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.
The parked vehicle that was struck by the ambulance was occupied by one person. That individual suffered minor injuries.
During the pursuit, the stolen ambulance struck multiple vehicles and again rammed the trooper's patrol car. At this time, state police have accounted for and are investigating 13 hit-and-run crashes committed by the stolen ambulance. State police have not received any reports of serious injuries, Geller said.
No law enforcement were injured during the pursuit. Anyone who was struck by the ambulance during the course of the pursuit is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026.
Caldwell has been charged by federal and local law enforcement. State police charges are still pending.
