Fairfax County police say a Washington, D.C. man shot by officers outside Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday night had stolen sunglasses and fled when an anti-theft alarm went off.
Police from the Tyson Urban Team were called to Nordstrom about 6:30 p.m. after asset protection employees reported a man was concealing designer sunglasses.
"An officer observed the man exiting the store near a parking garage. As he exited the store, an anti-theft alarm was activated as he fled," Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Timothy McCree Johnson, 37, of Washington D.C., ran through the parking garage, across the parking lot and into a wooded area while the officers gave him commands to get on the ground, the release said.
"Officers continued into the wood line giving verbal commands. While in the wooded area, two officers discharged their firearms striking Johnson in the chest one time," the release said.
Police Chief Kevin Davis on Wednesday night said it was unclear if Johnson was armed. Thursday afternoon's news release made no mention of whether he was armed or if any weapons were found at the scene.
After the shooting, officers immediately rendered aid until Fairfax County Fire and Rescue arrived. Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Davis said Johnson was "well known to law enforcement in the national capital region and he has a violent criminal history." Johnson's criminal history wasn't immediately available Thursday afternoon.
The officers involved in the shooting were a 7-year veteran and an 8-year veteran both assigned to the Tysons Urban Team.
Per department policy, the officers have been placed on restricted duty status, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation, the release said.
Body worn camera footage will be released within 30 days in accordance with the department’s guidelines, and the results of the criminal investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Davis said that the mall remains an “absolute safe destination for shoppers, for people going to dinner, or people pursuing entertainment,” echoing what he told the “DMV Download” podcast last December, after a 16-year-old was arrested for gun-related charges and six months after a shooting at the mall, which led to panicked shoppers fleeing and the shopping center closing as police investigated, WTOP News reported.
“We know how important this location is to many people, and that’s why our public safety commitment here is so robust. We have 16 police officers that are assigned full time to our team here,” Davis said.
After the stampede caused by a thief on January 1, and many other likewise incidents in a very short period of time, I honestly have zero sympathy for a thief getting smoked. Too many punks, especially coming out of D.C., have turned the mall into a zone of chaos. Good riddance, and may others finally get the message.
An overzealous officer who didn't see the suspect enter the store, select the merchandise, conceal the merchandise, control before exit, and exit without offering payment. An audible security alarm is not probably cause for anything. Should never approached let alone chased. This officer should be fired and charged. What i listed above is the modus operandi for VA law. Without those elements in complete order without missing a step, there is no crime. Wowzerz
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/471/1/
Tennessee v. Garner, 471 U.S. 1 (1985)
Nowhere in the article did it say that the suspect was armed. And they apparently pulled up his rap sheet while in pursuit?
Disproportionate use of force for what? A watch, iPod, clothes?
I bet if he was white, he would have been arrested.
"I bet if he was white, he would have been arrested."
Agreed. The plain clothed officer should have identified himself calmly, and the uniformed officer should have assisted with the arrest. There was another person with this suspect as well.
If they started yelling and screaming "police! Police! Put your hands up in a non-lethal situation, this creates problems such as this. I don't see an indication of this suspect resisting arrest so, waiting on the body cam footage.
There you go John. Interjecting your garbage before info is released. But you do you.
Fairfax Co PD are well trained and a professional police force. . Let’s give them the benefit of the doubt til further evidence comes to light!
I agree. We have a great, though understaffed, police department. I’d like to see them catch more criminals. So they had to shoot that one? No loss to our County. I suspect he didn’t live here.
Uh.....
Unfortunate situation. I guess no social workers were available in the moment. Why is crime skyrocketing in Tysons?
Metro, I think.
Who’s teaching these criminals right from wrong? Theft is just wrong. People need to work to buy what they want. If you can’t afford it, shop somewhere less expensive. Even people who can afford to shop at Tyson’s enjoy getting bargains at less expensive stores.
I'm guessing they mistook this thief for Ashley Babbett. Apparently, only certain people are allowed to be murdered by bad cops.
The penalty for shoplifting is now death without a trial? Wow...
Guess you didn't read the article where it says the suspect has a violent history and is well know to regional law enforcement.
They need more than that to shoot. Expect to find a knife or gun in daylight today, and a release of camera footage.
Lots of crime in Tysons now.
So... throw out the Bill of Rights and Habeas Corpus?
[lol]
