In a brief news conference shortly after noon, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the man drove a black pickup onto the sidewalk about 9:15 a.m. Thursday and told officers he had a bomb. One officer observed what appeared to be a “detonator” in his hand.
Manger said the bomb threat was ongoing and said the man was livestreaming the incident online. Police have been attempting negotiate with him, he said.
“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Manger said.
The police chief said authorities have a name and identity of the suspect, but he did not provide it during the news conference. CBS News, citing two law enforcement sources, identified the suspect as Floy Ray Roseberry, of Grover, North Carolina.
A massive police presence, including D.C. police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. Armored trucks were at the scene and police snipers were said to be called in.
D.C. police said shortly before 12:30 p.m. its officers are canvassing residential blocks directly behind the Capitol asking residents to evacuate the area.
The House and Senate are not in session this week, but other workers at the library and across the Capitol Complex were evacuated earlier Thursday.
Workers in the Cannon House Office Building were directed to use the underground tunnels to the Longworth House Office Building down the street, according to WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller, who is reporting from the scene.
A loudspeaker heard in video near the scene directed all Library of Congress employees to leave for the day.
The incident has also led to several road closures near the Capitol Complex. D.C. police said Independence Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Southwest and 2nd Street Southeast; Constitution Avenue is closed between 3rd Street Northwest and 2nd Street Northeast, and East Capitol Street is closed between First Street Northeast and 2nd Street Southeast.
In addition, Metro said trains on the Orange, Blue and Silver Lines were bypassing the Capitol South station and that riders should expect delays in both directions.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she has been briefed on the “evolving situation” near the Library of Congress and said D.C. police are assisting with the response.
(2) comments
Likely another FBI operation
Take off the tin foil hat Lawson.
