081921_capitol_hill.jpg

Capitol Police blocked vehicles from driviing near the Capitol Thursday morning. (WTOP/Mitchell Miller)

 WTOP/Mitchell Miller

Editor's Note

This story originally appeared at WTOP.com, an InsideNoVa news partner.

The man suspected of driving his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress, claiming to have a bomb and triggering an hours-long standoff, has surrendered to authorities, police say.

In a brief news conference about 2:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger identified the suspect as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry, of Grover, North Carolina, and said he surrendered without incident. Police still don’t know if there are any explosives in the man’s truck and that it will take hours to clear the scene in front of the Library of Congress, Manger said.

George Lawton

Likely another FBI operation

Joseph George

Take off the tin foil hat Lawson.

