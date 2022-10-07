The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says Stone Colburn, wanted for concealing a dead body after being released from custody on murder charges, was arrested Friday in Georgia.
Colburn was taken into custody by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, Ga., the sheriff's office said.
Colburn was released from the Loudoun County jail on Thursday, but why is unclear.
The sheriff’s office said said he was released "after his original murder charges from July 2021 were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney."
But Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj told WTOP News that the sheriff's office statement was misleading.
“Our office is greatly disappointed by the LCSO’s recent press release that mischaracterizes the release of Colburn and their lack of accountability. It attempts to mislead the public and unfairly shift the blame to our office,” Biberaj said.
Colburn was charged with second-degree murder and unlawfully, stab, cut, wound in the commission of felony, in connection with the stabbing death of his brother's 24-year-old girlfriend, Natalie Crow, in Round Hill.
Colburn had been in jail since the crime, and was found to be mentally incompetent after being given a mental health evaluation, WTOP reported.
"After prosecutors failed to get a second mental health evaluation, the commonwealth’s attorney decided not to go forward with prosecuting the murder charge, instead serving a new charge," WTOP reported. "The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said relevant documents confirming charges of concealing a dead body were given to the jail and lead detective."
