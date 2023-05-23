Police are searching for a 29-year-old man suspected of robbing a Manassas-area bank Monday afternoon.
The robbery was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at the Bank of America at 7701 Donegan Drive. The robber walked in and demanded money from a teller, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported.
Late Monday, police identified the suspect as Jake Thomas Love, 29, of no fixed address, but have been unable to locate him, Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release.
Love is known to frequent the area of Sudley Road. and Interstate 66. He is white, about 5 feet 11 and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted on a robbery charge, Dickinson said.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police.
Love has a long criminal history in Prince William County, including gun and drug violations, resisting arrest and several robbery charges, including a robbery at the Nokesville 7-Eleven in 2017. He was arrested in March on a probation violation, but the charge was later dismissed, according to court records.
