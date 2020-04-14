Virginia State Police and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office say they have captured a man who escaped from a trooper during a traffic stop late Tuesday morning.
The search for Raymond Lee Gore, 23, of Locust Grove centered around Elk Run Road and Willowlyn Lane, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
He was located in the woods near the intersection, the sheriff's office said.
(3) comments
is he illegal?
from the looks of him, doesnt appear he would have gotten very far anyway
Culture of Violence
